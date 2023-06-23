UMB Bank n.a. Sells 503,427 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 503,427 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

