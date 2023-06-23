UMB Bank n.a. Sells 550 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

