UMB Bank n.a. Sells 61,413 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,413 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Shares of ENPH opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.42. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

