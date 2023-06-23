UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

DFS opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.