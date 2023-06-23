UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

