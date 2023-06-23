Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $203.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

