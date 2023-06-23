UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $479.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.04.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

