UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) is one of 39 public companies in the "Life insurance" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 260 1723 1589 67 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 279.84%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $17.51 billion $1.21 billion 61.13

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.59% 6.96% 0.87%

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

