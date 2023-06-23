UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Volatility & Risk
UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UTG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|UTG Competitors
|260
|1723
|1589
|67
|2.40
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UTG
|$69.71 million
|$34.26 million
|6.73
|UTG Competitors
|$17.51 billion
|$1.21 billion
|61.13
UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UTG
|49.14%
|12.34%
|4.28%
|UTG Competitors
|8.59%
|6.96%
|0.87%
Summary
UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.
