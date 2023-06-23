VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

