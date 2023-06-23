Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.