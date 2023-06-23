Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 111,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 412,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

