Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
