Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,334 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.87.

PCTY opened at $180.70 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

