Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,581 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

