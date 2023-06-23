Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

