Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 116,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

