Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 507,495 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 778.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

