Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

