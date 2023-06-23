Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,759 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after buying an additional 442,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

