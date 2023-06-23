Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,374 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Natixis increased its stake in Ameren by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 77,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameren by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 325,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

