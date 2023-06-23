VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

VMware Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $143.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.