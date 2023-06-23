W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

