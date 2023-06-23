W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $735.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $685.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.46 and a 12-month high of $748.76. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

