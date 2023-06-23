Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.28. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 300 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Waldencast from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.