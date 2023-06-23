Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.28. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 300 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

