Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.28. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 300 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.