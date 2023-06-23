Walker Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

