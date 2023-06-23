Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys 128 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $301.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

