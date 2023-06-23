Weaver Consulting Group Buys 159 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.