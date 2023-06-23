Weaver Consulting Group Has $240,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

