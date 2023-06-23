Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 45 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

V opened at $228.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

