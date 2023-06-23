Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.