Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $58,210,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.