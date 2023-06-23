Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,198,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.