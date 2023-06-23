Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.69 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

