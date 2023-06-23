Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,444 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chemours by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chemours by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Chemours stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

