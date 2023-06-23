Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.60 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,214 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.