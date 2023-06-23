Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $508,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

