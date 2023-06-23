Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

