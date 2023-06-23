Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

