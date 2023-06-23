Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

CNOB stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

