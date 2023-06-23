Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 63,458 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $127.51 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

