Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.