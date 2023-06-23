Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

