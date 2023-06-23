Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 7,718 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,431.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,504.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First of Long Island Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

