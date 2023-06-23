Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $165.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

