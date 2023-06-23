Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 587 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,842,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.12. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $189.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

