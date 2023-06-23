Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,779 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

