Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

