Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. The company has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

