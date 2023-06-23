Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.