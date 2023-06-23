Wedmont Private Capital Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VHT opened at $245.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.95 and a 200-day moving average of $243.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

